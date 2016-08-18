Boston TV Getting A Healthy Dose of Marijuana

Never mind presidential politics. The Massachusetts campaign to legalize recreational marijuana plans to blitz Boston TV with ads urging voters to approve the idea in November.

“We’re going to try to buy as much as we can,” Jim Borghesani, spokesman for the Yes On 4 campaign, told the State House News Service.

According to the news service, three Boston stations – Hearst’s ABC affiliate WCVB, CBS O&O WBZ, and Sunbeam’s NBC affiliate WHDH – have sold a total of $631,600 worth of ad time between now and Election Day to the campaign. WCVB will air 48 ads during the week leading up to the Nov. 8 election, reports said.

Yes on 4 backers said they hope to raise $3 million in support of the campaign before the vote. If voters say yes, Massachusetts will join Colorado, Alaska, Oregon, Washington state and Washington, D.C. in legalizing marijuana for recreational use.