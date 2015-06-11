Boston Telemundo Station Debuts Local News

WNEU Boston, the NBCUniversal-owned Telemundo station, debuts 6 and 11 p.m. local news later this summer, the station’s first-ever full local newscasts. WNEU is hiring Spanish-speaking journalists to support the content launches.

“Spanish-speaking viewers in the Boston area have been underserved with local news for a very long time so we are proud to deliver what they want and deserve: best-in-class journalism with live and locally-produced newscasts that report the information that they care about,” said Mike St. Peter, senior VP and general manager of WNEU. “We’re looking to hire talented Spanish-speaking journalists who are committed to providing our Hispanic communities with the information they need, and are ready to join in this unique opportunity and work for a company that is strongly dedicated to serving our communities with best-in-class journalism.”

WNEU’s two half-hour newscasts will air Monday through Friday, starting in late summer, according to NBCUniversal, which did not specify a date. Co-located with cable news net NECN, the Boston Telemundo will also christen a new newsroom and news set.