Boston Stations Pull Off 'Incredibly Jarring' Shift After Bombing

The Boston television crews had to make a quick switch from

covering a festive event to reporting on tragic breaking news as bombs went off

at the Boston Marathon on Monday. Station TV crews were already set up near the

finish line of the 117th running of the marathon when they switched to breaking

news, going live at around 3 p.m. WBZ, which aired the marathon, had around 40 staffers at the site, including a pair of anchors on the finish line. WFXT anchor Maria Stephanos was a spectator

with her children, waiting to see her husband cross the line. She provided a

witness' account to the station. Nicole Jacobs, a WFXT colleague and a marathon

participant who was held up before she could finish due to the bombing, got on

for a phoner as well.

Pivoting from party to tragedy was "incredibly jarring,"

in the words of WCVB Boston president/GM Bill Fine. "I imagine it is the

same as how the people of Atlanta felt during the Olympic Park bombing in 1996,

which caused similar devastation."

Mark Lund, WBZ president and general manager, left the finish line area a little before the explosions. He mentions the mood going from "jubilation" to something drastically different. "It looked like a war zone--it really did," he says. "It wasn't even people screaming. It was just stunned silence."

On a warm and sunny day in Boston, much of the region was

out celebrating Patriots Day, the annual event featuring a Red Sox game, the

running race and scores of people walking the streets and sharing a drink in

the pubs. The out-of-home nature of the day made stations' live-streaming

efforts crucial.

"Streaming breaking news on the Web and mobile is the

fastest growing part of our overall commitment to deliver news on every

platform," said Fine. "During the day, where Web and mobile traffic

is traditionally highest, it can be the best or only link to viewers."

Twitter was, for many, the first forum to share reporting.

Tweeted Sean Kelly of WCVB: "I remain struck by the site of brave first

responders and volunteer medics sprinting to vics knowing more bombs could go.

One did."

News crews from surrounding markets flocked to Boston as

word got out. Meredith's WSHM Springfield (Mass.) and WFSB Hartford, among many

others, sent trucks and reporters. "It's a huge story," said Klarn

DePalma, vice president and general manager at the stations. "We had to

get there and get the information out to our viewers."

Some local station sites experienced problems with the heavy

web traffic. WHDH.com, part of Sunbeam TV, was unavailable for a long stretch after

the news broke, as was the Boston Globe site. (Calls to WHDH management for

comment did not go through.) Fine says WCVB experienced the equivalent of three

weeks' worth of visits at 3 p.m., and credited Hearst Digital and Web partner

Internet Broadcasting for "diverting necessary resources" to keep the

site humming. The CBS joint TV-radio site had two million unique visitors.

Stations posted to Facebook, and gathered tips there too.

"Register here to find loved ones. Also - make sure they know you're

safe," posted WHDH, sharing a Red Cross URL.

The cable news networks relied heavily on their local

partners; CNN showed footage from WHDH, WBZ and WCVB. When it went live with a

press conference at 8:45 p.m. Monday, Fox News Channel offered a feed from CBS-owned

WBZ. (WBZ and WFXT share video.) Video of the explosion shot by Steve Silva of

the Boston Globe emerged as the

defining clip of the incident.

As morning broke, the news crews faced a busy day on what

was, for many, insufficient sleep. Tweeted WBZ's Jim Armstrong: "5 hrs

sleep; 6 y.o. son wakes me up to ask if I found out 'who put the bomb there.'

Didn't know he knew."

The stations reported on an airplane that was evacuated at

Logan Airport because of a suspicious package that proved to be harmless. They

shared that the FBI is searching for relevant images or video from marathon

spectators' smartphones. They shared the heartbreaking photo of Martin Richard,

an eight-year-old killed in Monday's bombing, holding a handmade poster asking

for peace.

WCVB's crew is working in 12-hour shifts.

"Most of them have covered every major story imaginable, especially in the

last 11 years," said Fine. "As difficult as this is for a lot of us

personally, an attack in our home town, everyone here is a pro, dug right in

and remains determined to make sure we get the story out to all."