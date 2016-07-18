Boston, Miami DirecTV Viewers Lose Sunbeam Affiliates

Sunbeam Television-owned affiliates in Boston and Miami went dark on DirecTV Saturday after the two companies failed to strike a carriage deal.

Miami-based Sunbeam owns three TV stations – NBC affiliate WHDH and CW affiliate WLVI in Boston, and WSVN, the Fox affiliate serving Miami-Ft. Lauderdale. DirecTV has publicly blamed Sunbeam for the dispute, saying the group is demanding a “significant increase” in fees to carry the stations.

This isn’t an entirely new drill for either company, which had a similar dispute in 2012.

Sunbeam and its owner, Ed Ansin, have also been fighting Comcast’s plans to pull WHDH’s NBC affiliation.

