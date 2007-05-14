Boston Gets First HD Newscast

ABC affiliate WCVB is scheduled to become the first station in the Boston market to offer high-definition news, beginning with its 5 pm newscast today.

The Hearst-Argyle station, which first began producing HD programming back in 1999 with its “Chronicle” newsmagazine, has created a new set for the HD launch and has invested in a high-definition Doppler radar. It is the second Hearst-Argyle station to produce news in HD, following NBC affiliate KCRA Sacramento, which launched in February.

The station’s Website, TheBostonChannel.com, will post a special HD section that gives users a behind-the-scenes set tour, offers an explanation of the HD Doppler technology, and provides a slide-show of the set build.

“The era of digital and high definition has arrived and I am proud that WCVB has once again taken a leadership role in developing new technology that will take clarity to an entirely new level,” said WCVB President and General Manager Bill Fine in a statement.