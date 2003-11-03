Boston Fox Station, Nielsen Sign Multiyear Deal
Fox’s WFXT-TV Boston has access to Nielsen Media Research numbers again, effective immediately.
The Fox station group and Nielsen have come to a new multiyear deal. As part of the deal, which covers 35 stations, Fox’s nine stations in the top 10 markets will sign on for "People Meters."
WFXT-TV -- which had been among a number of original People Meter holdouts when the service was introduced to the market in May 2002 -- was unable to trumpet its powerhouse ratings for the recent Boston Red Sox Major League Baseball playoff games.
