Boston Fox Station, Nielsen Sign Multiyear Deal

Fox’s WFXT-TV Boston has access to Nielsen Media Research numbers again, effective immediately.

The Fox station group and Nielsen have come to a new multiyear deal. As part of the deal, which covers 35 stations, Fox’s nine stations in the top 10 markets will sign on for "People Meters."

WFXT-TV -- which had been among a number of original People Meter holdouts when the service was introduced to the market in May 2002 -- was unable to trumpet its powerhouse ratings for the recent Boston Red Sox Major League Baseball playoff games.