Boston-Area MyNet WBIN Going Independent

WBIN Derry (NH), formerly known as WZMY, is splitting from MyNetworkTV and going independent, saying it wants to focus on its local strategy. WBIN airs MyNetworkTV programming for the Boston area, which is DMA No. 7.

"We feel that there is a need in this market for a locally owned, locally operated and truly independent television station," said Gerry McGavick, general manager of WBIN. "We are very excited about the new programming lineup that we are developing for our station. We believe it will create a better product for viewers and advertisers."

Carlisle One Media, run by William H. Binnie, acquired WZMY last month for $9.25 million and rechristened it WBIN. At the time, Binnie said the station would add new programming and local content to the WBIN mix.

MyNetworkTV describes itself as a "programming service," as opposed to a network. Its fall 2011 programs include Law & Order: SVU, Cold Case, Burn Notice and Monk.

A potential partner in Boston may be CBS-owned independent WSBK. An insider with knowledge of talks between MyNetworkTV and WSBK says it's hardly a done deal.

On June 14, B&C reported that KTRV Boise is going independent after it failed to reach an affiliate agreement with Fox last month.