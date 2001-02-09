The Boss loses Web battle

Rocker Bruce Springsteen, aka The Boss, has been rebuked in his attempt to

win rights to an existing Web site bearing his name, AP reports.

A three-member panel in Geneva, Switzerland, refused to

grant the New Jersey rock star's request that a Canadian man and his fan club

relinquish their Web address, www.brucespringsteen.com.

The loss before the World Intellectual Property Association was a rare one for a celebrity. Actresses Julia Roberts and Nicole Kidman, singer Madonna and others have taken such disputes to the panel and won.

The tribunal ruled that the Canadian, Jeff Burgar, had

demonstrated he had some rights or legitimate interest in the Web address name.

They also said Springsteen failed to show the name was registered and used in

bad faith, noting Springsteen had no evidence that Burgar ever tried to sell the

name.