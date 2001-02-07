Boss coming to HBO in HD

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will perform on HBO this spring in a concert shot in high definition last year, Reuters reports.

The two-hour April 7 concert to be aired on HBO is taken from two performances Springsteen and his band gave at Madison Square Garden last summer at the end of their world tour. Springsteen and his producers Jon Landau and George Travis hired a crew to film the concerts in high definition. Their plan was to release video and DVD versions of the edited performance, but had no plans for a TV airing until HBO approached Springsteen.

No word on financial terms of the deal.