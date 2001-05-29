Borrelli's back in cable biz

Former Marcus Cable COO Lou Borrelli has returned to the industry, joining AOL Time Warner as Senior Vice President of its broadband division.

Borelli will help oversee AOL's cable broadband distribution defforts, including the rollout of the AOL Plus service on Time Warner Cable and the establishment of deals with other MSOs. He'll report to Audrey Weil, President of CompuServe and AOL's broadband efforts.

Borelli was most recently president of a e-tailer selling custom-built golf clubs. Most importantly, he was COO at MSO from March 1994 unitl it was sold to Paul Allen in 1998. Previously, he spent five years as senior vice president at Marcus. Borelli is well known among cable executives, particularly for his work with the marketing trade group CTAM. - John Higgins