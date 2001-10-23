Borrelli to deliver CTAM keynote

America Online's senior vice president for Broadband is delivering the keynote address at the Cable & Telecommunications Association for Marketing

convention next month in Tysons Corner, Va.

Louis A. Borrelli Jr., who oversees AOL's broadband distribution, is slated

to speak on the second day of CTAM's Broadband Opportunity Conference, which

runs from Nov. 6- 8.

This year's conference, which is being held at the Sheraton Premiere Tysons

Corner Hotel, will also feature speeches from Charles F. Dolan, Chairman of

Cablevision Systems Corp. and Christopher P. Bogart, president and chief

executive officer of Time Warner Cable Ventures.