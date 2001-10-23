Borrelli to deliver CTAM keynote
America Online's senior vice president for Broadband is delivering the keynote address at the Cable & Telecommunications Association for Marketing
convention next month in Tysons Corner, Va.
Louis A. Borrelli Jr., who oversees AOL's broadband distribution, is slated
to speak on the second day of CTAM's Broadband Opportunity Conference, which
runs from Nov. 6- 8.
This year's conference, which is being held at the Sheraton Premiere Tysons
Corner Hotel, will also feature speeches from Charles F. Dolan, Chairman of
Cablevision Systems Corp. and Christopher P. Bogart, president and chief
executive officer of Time Warner Cable Ventures.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.