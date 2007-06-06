Borrell: Online Ads $7.5 Billion

This year’s local online advertising will reach $7.5 billion, up a booming 31.6% from 2006, according to a new study from Borrell Associates. Newspapers hold the dominant share (35.9%), while pure-play Internet companies such as Google are close behind at 33.2%.

TV stations, meanwhile, figure to grab 7.7% of that, while radio claims 2.2%.

"All of these traditional players are looking to the Web to provide relief from the revenue pressures put on them by…the Web," reads the report, titled "What Local Media Web Sites Earn: 2007 Survey."