Bornstein joins NFL
Former ABC Television chief Steve Bornstein is joining the National Football
League as a TV consultant.
Bornstein will guide NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue and the league's
broadcast committee on media issues and TV deals.
The NFL is already in discussions with cable operators and direct-broadcast satellite companies over
the league's next out-of-market TV package. Currently, DirecTV Inc. has an exclusive
deal for out-of-market games. Cable operators are chopping to get at least a
piece of the deal. The NFL's current TV deal with ABC, ESPN, CBS and Fox runs
through 2006.
Bornstein will also work on developing the NFL's new digital-production
facilities.
Bornstein was ousted from ABC this past spring, as the slumping broadcaster tried
to restart its programming strategy.
Previously, he was president of ABC Sports and ESPN.
