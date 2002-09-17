Bornstein joins NFL

Former ABC Television chief Steve Bornstein is joining the National Football

League as a TV consultant.

Bornstein will guide NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue and the league's

broadcast committee on media issues and TV deals.

The NFL is already in discussions with cable operators and direct-broadcast satellite companies over

the league's next out-of-market TV package. Currently, DirecTV Inc. has an exclusive

deal for out-of-market games. Cable operators are chopping to get at least a

piece of the deal. The NFL's current TV deal with ABC, ESPN, CBS and Fox runs

through 2006.

Bornstein will also work on developing the NFL's new digital-production

facilities.

Bornstein was ousted from ABC this past spring, as the slumping broadcaster tried

to restart its programming strategy.

Previously, he was president of ABC Sports and ESPN.