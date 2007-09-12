Borger Joins CNN as Senior Political Analyst
Gloria Borger is joining CNN as a senior political analyst, starting Sept. 17.
Borger, a contributing editor at U.S. News & World Report, will cover the election and politics for Campbell Brown's (http://www.broadcastingcable.com/article/CA6462219.html) Prime Time show, as well as other programs.
Her broadcasting resume includes radio commentator, panelist for PBS' Washington Week and correspondent for CBS News.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.