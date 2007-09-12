Borger Joins CNN as Senior Political Analyst

Gloria Borger is joining CNN as a senior political analyst, starting Sept. 17.

Borger, a contributing editor at U.S. News & World Report, will cover the election and politics for Campbell Brown's (http://www.broadcastingcable.com/article/CA6462219.html) Prime Time show, as well as other programs.

Her broadcasting resume includes radio commentator, panelist for PBS' Washington Week and correspondent for CBS News.