After the success of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime For Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, Amazon Prime will premiere the multi-part special Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved From Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine May 25. Sacha Baron Cohen plays Borat.

The specials feature never-before-seen footage of Cohen playing Borat and Maria Bakalova portraying Tutar, “and reveal some of the danger and high-wire acts that went into the creation of the smash hit film,” according to Amazon Prime. They include Borat: VHS Cassette of Material Deemed “Sub-acceptable” By Kazakhstan Ministry of Censorship and Circumcision, Borat’s American Lockdown, which shows the star spend time with a pair of conspiracy theorists, and Debunking Borat, which are documentary shorts that see Borat’s roommates get their theories about “Vaccine Microchip,” “Mail-in Ballots Scam” and “Soros”, among others, debunked.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm was nominated for two Academy Awards, for best adapted screenplay and for best supporting actress (Bakalova). The movie won Golden Globes earlier this year for best comedy and best actor in a comedy. “This movie couldn’t have been possible without my co-star,” Cohen said. “I’m talking, of course, about Rudy Giuliani.”

Borat: Cultural Learnings of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan came out in 2006.