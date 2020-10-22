‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’ Premieres on Amazon Prime Oct. 23

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, a movie/film starring Sacha Baron Cohen as the clueless Kazakhstani TV personality, premieres on Amazon Prime Oct. 23. “Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime For Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan,” goes the tagline.

Cohen played Borat in 2006 movie Borat: Cultural Learnings of American For Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.

Borat examines the pandemic and the elections in America in the new movie. It is making waves for a part that sees President Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, laying on a bed in a hotel room while chatting with an actress playing Borat’s daughter following their interview.

Cohen previously starred in Who is America? on Showtime, which explored "the diverse individuals, from the infamous to the unknown across the political and cultural spectrum, who populate our unique nation."