'Boot' fits in at Fox

Fox's new reality series Boot Camp

enlisted nearly 16 million viewers in its first outing and dominated its 9 p.m. ET/PT time period on March 28. The premiere scored a 9.2 rating/14 share in households and a 7.9/19 in adults 18-49, according to fast national results from Nielsen Media Research. Boot Camp outdid fellow Fox reality series Temptation Island's debut numbers in several categories, including males 18-49 (8.6/28 vs. 8.6/26). The series also had a better debut than the original Survivor (in both viewers and adults 18-49) and ABC's The Mole.