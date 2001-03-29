Boot Camp rousts big rating

The debut of basic training reality series Boot Camp boosted Fox to a Wednesday ratings win among 18-49ers.

Boot Camp, which puts contestants through a basic training regimen for prize money, hit a 7.9 rating, 19 share among adults 18-49 in national Nielsen numbers and drew 15.8 million viewers. It outdid fellow Fox reality series Temptation Island's debut numbers in several categories, including men 18-49. The series also had a better debut than the original Survivor (in both viewers and adults 18-49) and ABC's The Mole.

It easily topped its competition in the time slot, ABC's Drew Carey (5.8/14) and The Job (4.8/12), and a West Wing rerun (5.1/12) on NBC.

Meanwhile, ABC's new sitcom My Wife & Kids drew 13.7 million viewers and scored a strong 5.7/15 in its debut. The show gave ABC its largest audience and best adult 18-49 rating with a comedy program in nearly two years. My Wife and Kids improved its time period by 8% in adults 18-49 and 23% in adults 18-34. ABC executives have decided to give the show the same double-run next Wednesday as well.

