Boot Camp can't beat NBC

Boot Camp came back to earth from its heady ratings debut, and NBC won a narrow ratings victory on Wednesday night.

The new reality series, putting contestants through the rigors of basic training, drew 12.4 million viewers - down from 15.7 million for its premiere - with a 6.1 rating, 15 share in Nielsen national numbers. Boot Camp debuted with a 7.8/19. NBC's White House drama West Wing drew 16.5 million viewers with a 5.7/14 against Boot Camp.

NBC won the night with a 5.5 average rating among 18-49ers, but Fox challenged with a 5.1 average. NBC won the night easily in total viewers, averaging 15.1 million to ABC's 10.1 million.

Law & Order led the way for NBC, pulling 17.8 million viewers and hitting a 6.7/17. Ed did a middling 3.9/12, and drew 10.9 million viewers leading off.

- Richard Tedesco