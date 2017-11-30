Boost Mobile Signs On as eLeague Wireless Sponsor

Boost Mobile has become the official wireless provider of eLeague, Turner and IMG’s gaming venture.



Boost Mobile will get exposure via TV on TBS, digital and social platforms, was well as on-site at eLeague competitions.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“As we continue to expand the ELEAGUE brand into new spaces and IPs, we look forward to working with leadership brands like Boost Mobile to explore new breakthrough opportunities within the sport,” said Seth Ladetsky, senior VP of sales for Turner Sports. “We are thrilled to have them on board, as they are a brand that truly resonates with the millennial esports community.”

Boost Mobile will tap into eLeague’s expertise in custom brand integrations within programming and content. Some elements of the partnership include sponsorship integration on the eLeague caster desk and within ELEAGUE’s AdTracker, which facilitates uninterrupted game coverage, as well as promotion across eLeauge platforms.

Twitch and YouTube are eLeague digital distribution partners for live event coverage and on-demand content.



