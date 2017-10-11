Kellogg’s Cheez-It Becomes Sponsor of Turner’s ELeague

Kellogg’s Cheez-It brand has signed up as a marketing partner with Turner’s ELeague video game venture with IMG.

The cracker will be integrated into ELeague on digital, social and television. It will also have a presence in arenas during live events. Cheez-It will also be the sponsor of the ELeague Players’ lounge.

“Cheez-It has been a supporter of the gaming community for years now and we know consumers love to munch on Cheez-It while they’re playing their favorite games,” said Jeff Delonis, marketing director, Kellogg. “The partnership with Turner ELeague extends our presence in the world of gaming. Cheez-It Grooves deliver a bold flavor and big crunch that makes for the perfect snack while watching the excitement of esports.”

Cheez-It’s sponsorship kicks off during the playoffs of ELeague’s CS:Go Premier 2017 competition, which began Oct. 10 and is streamed on Twitch and YouTube.

The brand will also have a presence during the live ELeague telecast on TBS Friday nights.