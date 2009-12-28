'Boondocks' Back in 2010
After nearly a two-year hiatus, animated series The Boondocks is returning for a third season.
According to creator Aaron McGruder'sTwitter feed, the show is currently in production and set to air in early 2010.
To read the full story from Variety, click here.
