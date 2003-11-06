Boomtown Goes Bust
NBC has officially canceled sophomore Boomtown after pulling the show from its Friday-night lineup in mid-October after two airings. The show had been put on hiatus but now is out of production.
Boomtown was produced by NBC Studios in association with DreamWorks Television.
