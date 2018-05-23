Boomerang Adds Original Series to Streaming Service

Having started its second year as a subscription service, Turner Boomerang is launching new original series featuring Scooby-Doo and the Flintstone kids, and is adding a Spanish-language version of the service.

Boomerang is also letting subscribers create profiles and personalize their subscriptions, create playlists and find content via Google searches beginning Memorial Day weekend.

Related: Adult Swim Acquires Game Developer Big Pixel Studios

The new original series on Boomerang are:

Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? The Mystery Inc. gang teams up with celebrities to solve some of their toughest cases ever. Guest stars include basketball star Chris Paul, TV’s Bill Nye, Kenan Thompson and Steve Urkel (Jaleel White), singers Halsey and Sia, comedian Ricky Gervais, scientist Neil deGrase Tyson, Star Wars star Mark Hamill and super heroes Wonder Woman, Batman and the Flash. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Animation and premieres in 2019. Chris Bailey serves as producer with Sam Register as executive producer.

Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs!: Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm are back in a quarter-hour animated comedy series. They head to the open wilderness, helping new friends, fighting new enemies and learning about life through their adventures. Back in Bedrock, Fred, Wilma, Barney and Betty still enjoy all the familiar quirks and trappings of life as a modern Stone Age family. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Animation and premiers in 2019. Mark Marek and Marly Halpern-Graser serve as producer with Sam Register as executive producer.

Returning series include Be Cool Scooby-Doo!, Bunnicula, Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz, New Looney Tunes, The Tom and Jerry Show and Wacky Races.

Boomerang also acquired rights to the British series Wind in the Willows, which will be available exclusively more than 5,000 kids shows including Hanna-Barbera, MGM and Looney Tunes franchises. Users have access to about 2,000 titles for steam or download.