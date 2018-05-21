Adult Swim Acquires Game Developer Big Pixel Studios

Adult Swim said it acquired Big Pixel Studios, the British company that developed games for the channel including Pocket Mortys, based on the hit show Rick and Morty.

The network, part of Time Warner’s Turner division, said it is increasing it investment in gaming and in creating more multi-platform content with Adult Swim intellectual property.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“We’re thrilled to have Dave and the team at Big Pixel join Adult Swim Games,” said VP of Adult Swim Games, Jeff Olsen. “Having such a talented creative team in-house will allow us to build much deeper and more immersive games for fans.”

Adult Swim has already rolled out a number of games, including Amateur Surgeon and Robot Unicorn attack. This past summer, Pocket Mortys introduced multi-player capability and had a weekly release of new avatars that fans can collect.

Pocket Mortys lets players assemble the best team of Mortys to train and battle each other in the delight of the Council of Ricks. With multiplayer, fans can battle each other across new dimensions putting their Morty training skills to the ultimate test while collecting dozens of new Mortys and avatars.

“We are extremely proud of the relationship between Big Pixel Studios and Adult Swim Games resulting in the success of Pocket Mortys,” said David Burpitt, managing director of Big Pixel Studios. “I hope our players are as excited as we are knowing that this new chapter puts us in a fantastic position to develop existing and new titles for them to enjoy.”