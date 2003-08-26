Bonzo goes to the bank

Actually, it’s Kendall, a four-and-a-half-year-old Chimp who has been tapped

by The WB to pick the six numbers that could make the winner of Pepsi’s Play for

a Billion an instant billionaire (he or she is already guaranteed a million

dollars).

The special, which gives the winner a one in a thousand chance at the big

money, airs Sept. 14.

According to WB, Kendall has appeared on Oprah and Nickelodeon.

Editor’s note: OK, we admit this is straight from the "star’s dog plays the

xylophone" book of the 1950’s Hollywood P.R. machine, but we just couldn’t pass

up a good trained chimp story in August.