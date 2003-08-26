Bonzo goes to the bank
Actually, it’s Kendall, a four-and-a-half-year-old Chimp who has been tapped
by The WB to pick the six numbers that could make the winner of Pepsi’s Play for
a Billion an instant billionaire (he or she is already guaranteed a million
dollars).
The special, which gives the winner a one in a thousand chance at the big
money, airs Sept. 14.
According to WB, Kendall has appeared on Oprah and Nickelodeon.
Editor’s note: OK, we admit this is straight from the "star’s dog plays the
xylophone" book of the 1950’s Hollywood P.R. machine, but we just couldn’t pass
up a good trained chimp story in August.
