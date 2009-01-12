Bono, Springsteen, Among Performers On HBO Inaugural Special

HBO unveiled the talent lineup for the January 18th Obama inauguration kickoff event, We Are One: The Obama Inaugural Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial.



A number of boldface names will be performing or reading historical passages from the event, including Bruce Springsteen, Bono, Beyonce, Will.I.Am, Garth Brooks, Sheryl Crow, Josh Groban, Stevie Wonder, John Mellencamp, Jamie Foxx, Denzel Washington and Queen Latifah.



George Stevens Jr.(The Kennedy Center Honors) will executive producer the special, with Don Mischer (Olympics ceremonies) producing and directing.



"Our intention is to root the event in history, celebrating the moments when our nation has united to face great challenges and prevail," said Stevens, Jr. in a statement. "We will combine historical readings by prominent actors with music from an array of the greatest stars of today."



HBO is televising the event on an open signal and is planning a free preview for that weekend, allowing any user with cable or satellite to view the celebration for free.