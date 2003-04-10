Bono pleased with Clear Channel decision

Rep. Mary Bono (R-Calif.), widow of former representative and pop

singer Sonny Bono, Thursday applauded Clear Channel Communications Inc.'s decision to discontinue using

independent promoters.

Critics had charged that the practice of allowing promoters to pay for access

to research amounted to a "pay-for-play" system whereby the promoters got their

songs into Clear Channel playlists.

Clear Channel denied the link but said it wanted to avoid even the

appearance of impropriety.

Bono called the move an "important step" and said she hoped the rest of the

industry would follow suit. "The use of middlemen to promote airplay of specific

songs can result in deceptive practices," she said, "ultimately discriminating

against musicians not affiliated with any promoter."

Clear Channel is the second major radio group to publicly renounce payments

from promoters. Cox Radio stopped accepting the payments in October.