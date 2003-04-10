Bono pleased with Clear Channel decision
Rep. Mary Bono (R-Calif.), widow of former representative and pop
singer Sonny Bono, Thursday applauded Clear Channel Communications Inc.'s decision to discontinue using
independent promoters.
Critics had charged that the practice of allowing promoters to pay for access
to research amounted to a "pay-for-play" system whereby the promoters got their
songs into Clear Channel playlists.
Clear Channel denied the link but said it wanted to avoid even the
appearance of impropriety.
Bono called the move an "important step" and said she hoped the rest of the
industry would follow suit. "The use of middlemen to promote airplay of specific
songs can result in deceptive practices," she said, "ultimately discriminating
against musicians not affiliated with any promoter."
Clear Channel is the second major radio group to publicly renounce payments
from promoters. Cox Radio stopped accepting the payments in October.
