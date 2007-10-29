The Bonnie Hunt Show Cleared in More Than 55% of Country

Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution said Monday it has sold The Bonnie Hunt Showin more than 55% of the country.

The Telepictures show, set to launch in syndication for fall 2008, was cleared in 15 of the top 20 markets.

In addition to the nine previously announced NBC owned-and-operated stations, the series now has stations from groups including Hearst-Argyle Television, Gannett, Belo, Scripps, McGraw-Hill, LIN Television, Allbritton Communications, Fox, Tribune, Clear Channel, Young Broadcasting, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Schurz Communications, Miller Broadcasting, Bonten Media Group and Four Points Media Group.

And with Bonnie Hunt set to go, as first reported in B&C,WBDTD will move back to the National Association of Television Programming Executives’ floor in 2008.