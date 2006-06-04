Trending

Bonds Strikes Out on ESPN

By

Bonds stopped short of 715, at least on TV.

ESPN has pulled the plug on reality show Bonds on Bonds.

According to ESPN, “Bonds’ representatives wanted creative control for the final episode, which Tollin/Robbins Productions and ESPN have been unwilling to give throughout the project.”

The next episode was to have taked a behind the batting cage look at Bonds' 715th home run.