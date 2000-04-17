Bomb is a hit

CBS' live Sunday night (April 9) movie Fail Safe attracted hoards of male viewers to the network's normally female-heavy Sunday Night Movie. The George Clooney-starring film attracted 15.9 million viewers and a 10.5 rating/16 share, according to Nielsen Media Research. Fail Safe brought the Sunday nighttime period numbers up 71% in men 25-54 (7.7/17) and 68% in men 18-49 (6.2/15). In adults 18-49, the movie averaged a 5.8/14, up 23% for the time period.