Bolton to Produce Lifetime Documentary

Grammy Award-winning singer Michael Bolton will join filmmaker Maryann De Leo to produce a documentary about sexual assault and domestic violence for Lifetime Television, the network announced.

The hour-long show will premiere in April and focus on the effects of gender violence and the efforts to end the epidemic.

It will be the programming cornerstone of Lifetime’s advocacy campaign, “Our Lifetime Commitment: Stop Violence Against Women.”

Through on-air programming, public-service announcements, online content, community outreach and legislative advocacy, the campaign aims to reach both genders by stressing the importance of education in stopping violence against women.

Programming events coincide with Lifetime’s annual “Stop Violence Against Women Week,” when the network invites thousands of advocates to Washington, D.C., for a week of special events.

“I’m proud to be part of Lifetime’s public-advocacy campaign, particularly since I have three daughters,” Bolton said in a prepared statement. “I hope this documentary underscores a critical message that violence against women is a vicious assault on civilized society that can only be stopped when men step up to the plate and accept that this is also their problem.”

In 1993, Bolton established a charity, now called Michael Bolton Charities Inc., to provide assistance, education and shelter to women and children suffering from abuse and poverty.

De Leo is an independent filmmaker and journalist who won a 2004 Academy Award for her documentary, Chernobyl Heart.