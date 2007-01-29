Bolter to Head Up LATV
Howard Bolter has been named president and COO of LATV, the bilingual digital multicast network targeted for a spring roll-out.
The network recently struck a deal with Post-Newsweek outlets for carriage in some heavily Hispanic markets.
Bolter comes to the network from broadband company Wobo Media, and before that was in production and operations at E! Networks.
