Bolter to Head Up LATV

Howard Bolter has been named president and COO of LATV, the bilingual digital multicast network targeted for a spring roll-out.

The network recently struck a deal with Post-Newsweek outlets for carriage in some heavily Hispanic markets.

Bolter comes to the network from broadband company Wobo Media, and before that was in production and operations at E! Networks.