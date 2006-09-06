Boldface Names To Celebrate Museum's Anniversary

Katie Couric, Phil Rosenthal and Normal Lear are among the names highlighting the Museum of Television & Radio’s 2006 fall schedule of events as it celebrates its 30th anniversary.

Among the New York events will be an evening with Couric (November 13); Madeleine Albright and Henry Kissinger discussing foreign policy and media (December 13); and panels discussing Showtime’s Weeds (October 25) and NBC’s Kidnapped (October 30).

In Los Angeles, highlights include comedy panels featuring names such as Lear, Rosenthal, Sid Caesar and James Burrows (September 27, November 13 and 14); a Designing Women reunion (October 25); a discussion with Roseanne Barr (October 16); and a screening hosted by Debra Messing of an I Love Lucy movie (October 6).