Bolaris returns to reign in New York

After one-dozen years in Philadelphia, John Bolaris, late of NBC-owned WCAU-TV

there, will return to Viacom Inc.'s WCBS-TV New York as its main weather anchor

beginning Dec. 9.

Bolaris will anchor weather at 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. David Rogers, who had

served as primary weatherman for the past two years, will move to the early

morning shift, and Janine D'Adamo, who has been handling morning weather, will

become substitute weather anchor and producer.

The move was not unexpected. Bolaris announced several days ago that he'd

asked to be let out of the remaining three years of his six-year deal with

WCAU-TV and that he wanted to return to New York, where he grew up and where

family and close friends remain. Bolaris had come to WCAU-TV from WCBS in

1990.