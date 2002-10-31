Bolaris returns to reign in New York
After one-dozen years in Philadelphia, John Bolaris, late of NBC-owned WCAU-TV
there, will return to Viacom Inc.'s WCBS-TV New York as its main weather anchor
beginning Dec. 9.
Bolaris will anchor weather at 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. David Rogers, who had
served as primary weatherman for the past two years, will move to the early
morning shift, and Janine D'Adamo, who has been handling morning weather, will
become substitute weather anchor and producer.
The move was not unexpected. Bolaris announced several days ago that he'd
asked to be let out of the remaining three years of his six-year deal with
WCAU-TV and that he wanted to return to New York, where he grew up and where
family and close friends remain. Bolaris had come to WCAU-TV from WCBS in
1990.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.