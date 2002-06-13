Boies goes after Clear Channel

Superstar lawyer David Boies is taking on Clear Channel Communications Inc., the

country's largest radio group and rising TV-station operator.

As Clear Channel faces a growing number of accusations by rivals and public

advocates, the media giant has now attracted the attention of a big-time

litigator.

On behalf of Spanish Broadcasting System, Boies filed an antitrust suit

Wednesday against Clear Channel and Hispanic Broadcasting Corp., accusing the two

companies of a string of bad deeds, including interfering with his client's

initial public offering and subsequent analyst coverage.

Among the allegations:

s Clear Channel chief financial officer Randall Mays called lead

underwriters in the summer of 1999 to get them to withdraw from the offering.

s After the deal, Clear Channel and HBC sought to depress

Spanish Broadcasting's stock price by threatening to withhold business from

analysts' employers.

s They breached Spanish

Broadcasting's long-term sales-representative contract with Clear Channel-owned

Katz Hispanic Media.

s They attempted to keep Spanish

Broadcasting from acquiring stations by launching bidding wars and interfering with

transaction contracts.

Clear Channel chief executive Lowry Mays called the charges "frivolous" and

pledged to "fight vehemently to defend our position."

Boies' most high-profile case recently was representing the U.S. government

in its antitrust suit against Microsoft Corp.

He also represented art-buyers in their collusion suit against Sotheby's

and Christie's and unsuccessfully defended Napster Inc. against copyright-infringement charges.