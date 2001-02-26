'THE BODY' POLITIC

KSTP Minneapolis last week devoted the great block of its Wednesday evening news to a live interview with Minnesota's controversial and bombastic governor, former wrestler and current XFL announcer Jesse Ventura. While the station planned for a serious discussion of state budget issues, it agreed to let Ventura comment on highlights from the Timberwolves game he'd just attended.

Also last week, Ventura was reportedly rethinking a policy that requires reporters to wear a badge that includes a prominent photo of him and the reporters' designation "Official Jackal."