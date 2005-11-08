Body Image Shows Score For Banks

Body image shows are apparently right in the wheelhouse of supermodel Tyra Banks.

Her Nov. 7 episode, about the challenges obesity, tied for series-best Nielsen numbers for the freshman talker with a 1.7/5 in weighted (or should that be "overweighted") metered market averages, on par with her previous high Sept. 20.

On the Nov. 7 show, she wore a "fat suit" to make her appear to be 350 lbs. She went shopping, rode a bus and had three blind dates (see how they run?) to demonstrate how differently people treated her because of her (faux) obesity.

Sept. 20 was the episode where she had an on-air breast exam to prove they were the real thing. They were.

