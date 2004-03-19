Bodenheimer, Robbins Go to Washington

Cable-rate critic Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) still wants some answers. McCain, chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, has rescheduled his cable rate hearing, tellingly titled "Escalating Cable Rates," for March 25.

McCain first scheduled the hearing for November, not long after the GAO issued its annual cable rate report, but that hearing was cancelled.

Among the witnesses--essentially the same as for the aborted November effort--are two key combatants: Cox President James Robbins and ESPN President George Bodenheimer. The two had an extended and heated war at the bargaining table and in the press over ESPN's pricing before finally striking a carriage deal several weeks ago.