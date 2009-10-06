Bodenheimer, Might To Receive ACC's President Award
George Bodenheimer, ESPN President and co-chair of Disney Media Networks, and Tom Might, president of Cable One, have been tapped to receive the President's award from the Association of Cable Communicators.
The award, for "advancing the role of communications and public affairs" in cable will be given out Oct. 26 at the Beacon Awards ceremony during ACC's annual forum, which this year is in Denver.
