Bodenheimer: ESPN is worth the price

The Cablevision/YES Network carriage war has taken some heat off ESPN.

Lately, there's been less dishing about ESPN's own pricing.

But ESPN President George Bodenheimer broached the subject himself last week,

saying simply: "We are worth what we charge."

ESPN, already the priciest cable net at an average 72 cents per sub, plans to

up its fees by as much as 20 percent.

Under current contracts, though, that's what "the operators agreed to pay

us," he said.

So, for now, operators can only grit their teeth and pay up.

But, as one major MSO execs warns: "The contracts won't last forever."