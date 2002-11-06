Bochco to do HBO show
Producer Stephen Bochco is teaming up with Home Box Office on a new dramatic
series, Marriage.
The 13-episode show is slated to join HBO's lineup in 2004.
Bochco and Alison Cross will write and executive-produce Marriage, the
story of a New York couple married for five or six years and facing the
conflicts that develop in a long-term relationship.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.