Bochco to do HBO show

Producer Stephen Bochco is teaming up with Home Box Office on a new dramatic
series, Marriage.

The 13-episode show is slated to join HBO's lineup in 2004.

Bochco and Alison Cross will write and executive-produce Marriage, the
story of a New York couple married for five or six years and facing the
conflicts that develop in a long-term relationship.