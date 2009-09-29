Bobby Valentine Re-Joining ESPN

Former New York Mets and Texas Rangers manager Bobby Valentine is joining ESPN as a baseball analyst.

Valentine will contribute primarily to Baseball Tonight, starting during the League Championship Series and continuing through the World Series. He will assume a larger role in the broadcast during the 2010 season. In addition, he will contribute to ESPNNewYork.com, the cabler's local sports Website launching in 2010, as well as 1050 ESPN Radio in New York.

Valentine was a contributor to ESPN in 2003, before moving to Japan to manage the Chiba Lotte Marines from 2004-2009. Valentine led the Marines to a Japan Series victory in 2005, the first for that team since 1974.

Prior to that he managed the New York Mets from 1996-2002, leading them to the World Series in 2000, and he managed the Texas Rangers from 1985-1992.

"Bobby's global knowledge of the game and dynamic personality make him a great addition to our baseball franchise," said Norby Williamson, executive VP of production. "We're thrilled to welcome him back to ESPN."