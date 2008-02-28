Bobby Knight Joins ESPN For NCAA Tournament

Former Indiana, Texas Techand Army basketball coach Bobby Knight is joining ESPN as an in-studio analyst for the sports network's coverage of the NCAA tournament.

Knight, the winningest coach in Division I basketball (902 victories) and a member of college basketball's hall of fame, will begin his ESPN stint March 12 and end it April 7 from San Antonio, site of the Final Four (semifinal and final games).

Knight.who resigned earlier this month from Texas Tech, will also contribute to SportsCenter, ESPN Radio and ESPNNEWS.

Knight was a featured player on ESPN back in 2002, although that time he was played by Brian Dennehy in the sports net's first made-for TV movie, A Season On the Brink.