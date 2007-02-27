Bob Woodruff To Keynote Journalism Awards Banquet

Bob Woodruff, the ABC World News anchor who was severely injured in Iraq last year, will deliver the keynote address at the tenth annual International Center For Journalists' (ICJ) awards banquet Nov. 13 in Washington.

That announcement came the same day Woodruff hosted an ABC special about his miraculous recovery from a severe brain injury suffered in a roadside attack.

The ICJ event is scheduled to be held in the Great Hall of News at the Newseum, the news musuem which reopens next fall near the Capitol.

Former NBC Nightly News anchor Tom Brokaw is receiving the Founders Award for journalistic excellence.