Bob Simone Named VP and GM of WLNS
Young Broadcasting has named Bob Simone vice president and general manager of WLNS Lansing (Mich.).
WLNS is a CBS affiliate.
"Bob
brings a lengthy track record of effectively managing stations while
strategically building their revenue streams. We look forward to having
him aboard and leading WLNS‐TV to new levels of success in the greater
Lansing marketplace," said Deborah McDermott, president, Young
Broadcasting.
Simone
most recently was the president and GM of the Belo-owned duopoly in
Tucson (Ariz.), KMSB and KTTU. Simone left KMSB in the wake of its
shared services agreement with KOLD.
