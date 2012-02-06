Bob Simone Named VP and GM of WLNS

Young Broadcasting has named Bob Simone vice president and general manager of WLNS Lansing (Mich.).

WLNS is a CBS affiliate.

"Bob

brings a lengthy track record of effectively managing stations while

strategically building their revenue streams. We look forward to having

him aboard and leading WLNS‐TV to new levels of success in the greater

Lansing marketplace," said Deborah McDermott, president, Young

Broadcasting.

Simone

most recently was the president and GM of the Belo-owned duopoly in

Tucson (Ariz.), KMSB and KTTU. Simone left KMSB in the wake of its

shared services agreement with KOLD.