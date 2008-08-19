Bob Saget Roast Fires Up Ratings

The Comedy Central Roast of Bob Saget delivered strong ratings dividends in the persons 18-49 and young-male demos the network targets.

The roast was the No. 1 cable program in primetime among persons 18-49 and males 18-24 and 18-34. In its 10 p.m.-11:35 p.m. time slot, The Bob Saget roast was the most watched entertainment program on all of television, finishing second only to NBC’s 2008 Beijing Olympic Games coverage.

The roast drew a 2.3 household and 2.0 persons 18-49 rating, with more than 3 million viewers, 2.2 million of whom were in the key demo.

The roast was also Comedy’s most-watched and highest-rated special of 2008 among persons 18-49.