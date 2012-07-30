Bob Peterson Named Young VP of Station Operations

Bob Peterson, vice president and general manager of Young Broadcasting's WRIC Richmond, has been promoted to vice president of station operations for the group. His appointment is effective immediately. He'll be based in Nashville and will report to Deborah McDermott, president of Young Broadcasting.

Since 2006, Peterson has been vice president of business development at Young, in addition to running the Richmond station.

"Throughout his long tenure with the company, Bob has consistently exhibited the ability to visualize the big picture while successfully developing and implementing business plans that focus on content creation and revenue growth," said McDermott.

Prior to his time at WRIC-TV, Peterson spent 13 years as vice president and general manager at WTEN Albany.