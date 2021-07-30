Bob Odenkirk Had 'Small Heart Attack' on 'Better Call Saul' Set

Bob Odenkirk opened up Friday about recently collapsing on the set of AMC's Better Call Saul, saying on Twitter that he "had a small heart attack" and is "going to be ok."

The tweets marked the first time Odenkirk spoke publicly about the Tuesday incident, after which he was admitted to an Albuquerque, New Mexico hospital.

"I had a small heart attack," he wrote on the social media platform. "But I'm going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery."

He also thanked fans for the "outpouring of love."

"To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me," he wrote. "It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much."

The cause of Odenkirk's Tuesday collapse and subsequent hospitalization was first reported by TMZ, which at the time cited sources as saying Odenkirk had had a "heart related incident."

Odenkirk is currently filming the sixth season of Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul.

