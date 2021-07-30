Bob Odenkirk Had 'Small Heart Attack' on 'Better Call Saul' Set
Actor says he is going to be okay
Bob Odenkirk opened up Friday about recently collapsing on the set of AMC's Better Call Saul, saying on Twitter that he "had a small heart attack" and is "going to be ok."
The tweets marked the first time Odenkirk spoke publicly about the Tuesday incident, after which he was admitted to an Albuquerque, New Mexico hospital.
"I had a small heart attack," he wrote on the social media platform. "But I'm going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery."
He also thanked fans for the "outpouring of love."
"To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me," he wrote. "It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much."
The cause of Odenkirk's Tuesday collapse and subsequent hospitalization was first reported by TMZ, which at the time cited sources as saying Odenkirk had had a "heart related incident."
Odenkirk is currently filming the sixth season of Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul.
Read Odenkirk's full tweets below:
Hi. It's Bob.Thank you.To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week.And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much.July 30, 2021
Jessika is assistant managing editor of Broadcasting + Cable, Multichannel News and NextTV. She has been with the brands in various roles since 2013.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.