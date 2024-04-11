‘Bob Marley: One Love’ Streams on Paramount Plus April 12

Bob Marley: One Love premieres on Paramount Plus Friday, April 12. The film, rated PG-13, was released in theaters February 14. Kingsley Ben-Adir plays the reggae superstar.

Bob Marley: One Love has grossed more than $175 million at the box office, according to Paramount Plus. Reinaldo Marcus Green directs and Lashana Lynch and James Norton are also in the cast.

The film comes from Plan B Entertainment/State Street Pictures/Tuff Gong Pictures. The producers include Ziggy Marley, Rita Marley and Cedella Marla, and the executive producers include Orly Marley and Brad Pitt.

Reviews of the film were not so hot. The New York Times said, “Reinaldo Marcus Green’s patchy and unsatisfying biopic Bob Marley: One Love doesn’t even try. It lauds the Marley of dormitory posters, a snapshot of a lifestyle hero who is always the coolest guy in the room. At most, the movie takes his image from flat to lenticular. If you never got to see Marley move, Kingsley Ben-Adir is a fine simulacrum.”

Another review on RogerEbert.com said, “‘What’s the point?’ It’s a question I asked myself over and over again throughout the interminable slog that is Bob Marley: One Love, a flattened biopic devoid of a perspective or originality.”

Marley died in 1981.